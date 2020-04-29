|
Retha Elizabeth Contri Sharp
Johnston - Retha Elizabeth Contri Sharp, 98 years old, passed away on Wednesday April 22, 2020 from complications due to COVID-19.
Retha was born on April 22, 1922 in Des Moines, IA to Dominic and Maria (Gianni) Contri. She was raised in Des Moines, IA and graduated from Roosevelt High School.
During World War II, Retha worked at the Ordinance Plant in Ankeny, IA. It was here she met Richard (Dick) Sharp, her soul mate and partner for life. They later married and raised three daughters together. Retha and Dick were married for 55 years. During their marriage Retha worked for Northwestern Bell for over 30 years.
Retha had a passion for volunteer work. She was very active helping at the poll sites during the elections and always enjoyed a good discussion involving politics. Retha also volunteered at several nursing homes where the residents looked forward to seeing and visiting with her.
Retha had a love for Iowa State football and basketball, the church, and, most importantly, her family and friends. A favorite annual family tradition she looked forward to every year was making homemade tortellini's for Thanksgiving. Retha also enjoyed reading books, traveling, and family gatherings, especially when they involved playing cards. One of her favorite card games was Blitz.
Retha's love for the Catholic Church was evident in her daily devotion to the rosary. She found beauty and joy in the simplicity of life's journey. Retha's love, faith, inner strength, and independent spirit was and will continue to be a guide for her family and friends. She was loved by many and will be missed by many.
Retha is survived by her loving daughter, Ginny Hofbauer (Chuck) of Des Moines; her brother, Larry Contri of Des Moines; 7 grandchildren, Lisa, Deanna, Karen, Debbie, Chris, Amy, and Angie; 15 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Retha was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her daughters, Connie Patterson and Marilyn Quance; brothers, Amelio, Almo and Eldon Contri; sisters, Dina Farlow, Gemma Contri, Alda Fini, Lorraine Martin, and Lucille Renzo; and a host of extended family and friends.
A private service and burial with immediate family will be held at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines, IA.
A funeral mass will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in West Des Moines, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020