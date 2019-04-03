|
Revanne Elizabeth Duckett
Grimes, formerly of Des Moines - Revanne Elizabeth Duckett, 81, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at Kennybrook Village in Grimes, IA. Services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Grimes United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines, IA.
Revanne was born May 11, 1937, in Des Moines, IA, to Jack and Jeanne (Galentin) Jenks. She graduated from Cornell College and attended graduate School at San Francisco State University. Revanne married Warren Duckett on May 1, 1966 in Des Moines where they made their home and raised their three sons. She worked at the Woodward State Hospital and more recently as teacher for Iowa Department for the Blind. She was a member of the National Federation of the Blind and the Iowa Association of the Blind and a long-time member of Grace United Methodist Church in Des Moines.
Revanne's life was centered around her children and grandchildren who she was very proud of. She enjoyed attending church, reading, and listening to music. Revanne was independent and strong. She considered her blindness an inconvenience and not a disability.
Revanne is survived by her three sons,Todd Duckett of Houston, TX, Dana (Becky) Duckett of Grimes, IA, and Steve (Linda) Duckett of Johnston, IA; five grandchildren, Lindsey (Mahlon) Kurtz, Nicholas (Madyson Kruse) Duckett, Leigha Duckett, Keaton Duckett, and Jordan Duckett; and one great-grandchild, Branzley Kurtz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren, her father, Jack Jenks, and her mother and step-father, Jeanne and Raymond Schultz.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Grimes United Methodist Church. Contributions may be made to the Grimes United Methodist Church . Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019