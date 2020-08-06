Rex Allen Rhiner



Des Moines - Rex Allen Rhiner of Des Moines. 54 years old.



Rex was born in Des Moines on January 3, 1966 to Wayne and Morna Rhiner. He passed away in July 2020.



Rex was known as Sexy Rexy. Over the course of his life, Rex mainly worked in the plumbing business; whether it was for himself or family members.



Rex had a passionate love for animals. Just like his mom.



Rex is survived by his brother, Rick, sister, Rhonda, and brother Mike (Mary). Rex also had 4 nephews and 4 nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Celebration of life for family and friends will be on Sunday August 16th from 12-3pm. It will be held at Raccoon River Park, shelter Coneflower A. Please bring your lawn chair if you can to help practice social distancing. There will be a luncheon provided.



Memorial contributions can be made to the ARL









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store