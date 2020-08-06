1/1
Rex Allen Rhiner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rex's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rex Allen Rhiner

Des Moines - Rex Allen Rhiner of Des Moines. 54 years old.

Rex was born in Des Moines on January 3, 1966 to Wayne and Morna Rhiner. He passed away in July 2020.

Rex was known as Sexy Rexy. Over the course of his life, Rex mainly worked in the plumbing business; whether it was for himself or family members.

Rex had a passionate love for animals. Just like his mom.

Rex is survived by his brother, Rick, sister, Rhonda, and brother Mike (Mary). Rex also had 4 nephews and 4 nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Celebration of life for family and friends will be on Sunday August 16th from 12-3pm. It will be held at Raccoon River Park, shelter Coneflower A. Please bring your lawn chair if you can to help practice social distancing. There will be a luncheon provided.

Memorial contributions can be made to the ARL




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved