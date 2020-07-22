1/1
Rex C. Derby
Rex C. Derby

Des Moines -

Rex C. Derby passed away at the age of 90 in Des Moines on July 20, 2020.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday July 25th at the St. Paul Presbyterian Church In Johnston located at 6426 Merle Hay Rd. visitation will begin at 9:30 am prior to the service.

Burial will be at 2:30 pm in the Service Chapel Cemetery near Albia with Military Honors. Rex was born in Albia to Algia and Floy (Sheldon) Derby on October 28, 1929, he served during the Korean War in the US Army. He was the past owner-operator of the Dairy-Queen on east University in Des Moines. Rex loved to work in his yard, and enjoyed his Wheel Horse tractors. Rex is survived by his wife of 70 years Velma, two sons Bryan (Laura) Derby, and Darrell Derby, one grand-daughter Alyssa ( Brett) Handy and a great-grandson Elijah Holt.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Paul Presbyterian Church.

The service will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/stpaul.presbyterian






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
09:30 AM
St. Paul Presbyterian Church
JUL
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Paul Presbyterian Church
JUL
25
Burial
02:30 PM
Service Chapel Cemetery
