Rex Lesan



Tipton, IA - Rex Lesan, 96, died September 27, 2020, at Cedar Manor, Tipton, Iowa. He retired from Forney in Des Moines in 1975, then moved to Leon, Iowa. Survivors include his wife, Marilyn and their combined nine children. A private family service was held.









