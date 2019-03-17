Resources
More Obituaries for Rex Nipper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rex Nipper Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rex Nipper Sr. Obituary
Rex Nipper Sr.,

- - Rex Nipper, Sr. aged 82, died Wednesday March 13th. He was a giant of a man, always there for his family and friends. If you needed money, he gave it. If you needed a safe place to stay, he provided it. If you needed a car, he lent it. If your house needed repairs, he'd help you get it repaired. For his children he was like most men of his generation. He said "I love you" by the things he did for you. We love you too, Dad. We will miss your hugs, we will miss your voice, we will miss you.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.