Rex Nipper Sr.,
- - Rex Nipper, Sr. aged 82, died Wednesday March 13th. He was a giant of a man, always there for his family and friends. If you needed money, he gave it. If you needed a safe place to stay, he provided it. If you needed a car, he lent it. If your house needed repairs, he'd help you get it repaired. For his children he was like most men of his generation. He said "I love you" by the things he did for you. We love you too, Dad. We will miss your hugs, we will miss your voice, we will miss you.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 17, 2019