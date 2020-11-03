Rex "Butch" Vance
Des Moines - Rex "Butch" Vance, 80, passed away on October 31, 2020. He was born on October 1, 1940 in Des Moines to Homer and Tina (Israel) Vance.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers; and 3 sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Anna; daughters, Donnell Vance and Susan (Joe) Elmi; and many nieces and nephews.
Per his wishes, there will be no formal services.
Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association
, American Kidney Fund and American Cancer Society
.
