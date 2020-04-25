|
|
Rexford Koonce
Indianola, Iowa - Rexford Gene Koonce, 76 of Indianola, IA, passed away Thursday, April 23, at Mercy Hospital Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. He worked as a gas serviceman for Mid American Energy Company for 42 years. Rexford is survived by his wife, Beckie; three sons, Gene and Elaine Koonce of Urbandale, Kevin and Kerry Koonce of Indianola, Brian and Michelle Koonce of LeMars; eight grandchildren; siblings, Judy and her husband, Ed Hines and John Koonce, all of Springfield, MO, sister-in-law, Charlene Koonce of Tampa Bay, FL. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 26, from 3- 6pm at Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville, Iowa. A private family funeral will be held on Tuesday morning. Friends are encouraged to drive by and greet the family at Graceland Cemetery after the graveside service at 11am on Tuesday.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020