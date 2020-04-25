Services
Williams Funeral Home
702 E Robinson Street
Knoxville, IA 50138
641-842-4024
Resources
More Obituaries for Rexford Koonce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rexford Koonce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rexford Koonce Obituary
Rexford Koonce

Indianola, Iowa - Rexford Gene Koonce, 76 of Indianola, IA, passed away Thursday, April 23, at Mercy Hospital Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. He worked as a gas serviceman for Mid American Energy Company for 42 years. Rexford is survived by his wife, Beckie; three sons, Gene and Elaine Koonce of Urbandale, Kevin and Kerry Koonce of Indianola, Brian and Michelle Koonce of LeMars; eight grandchildren; siblings, Judy and her husband, Ed Hines and John Koonce, all of Springfield, MO, sister-in-law, Charlene Koonce of Tampa Bay, FL. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 26, from 3- 6pm at Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville, Iowa. A private family funeral will be held on Tuesday morning. Friends are encouraged to drive by and greet the family at Graceland Cemetery after the graveside service at 11am on Tuesday.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rexford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -