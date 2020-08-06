1/1
Rhonda Jean Blair Phelps
1956 - 2020
Rhonda Jean Blair Phelps

Fayetteville - Rhonda Jean Blair Phelps, age 63, of Fayetteville, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 peacefully in her home. She was born September 4, 1956 in Cookville, Tennessee to Ron and Carol Blair, the third of four children.

The family moved to Ankeny, Iowa where Rhonda grew up and went to school, Ankeny class of 1975. Rhonda and Buz Phelps were married July 19, 1975 and started their family, two children Nathan and Melissa.

In 1985 the family moved to Fayetteville, Arkansas where they reside today.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ron and Carol Blair and a brother Mike Blair.

Survivors include her husband Buz Phelps; brother Chris Blair and wife Chele of Minburn, Iowa; sister Deb McAtee and husband Don of Coggon, Iowa; son Nathan and wife Erin of Johnson, Arkansas; daughter Melissa Eubanks and husband Phillip; and three grandchildren Caspian, Bennett and Delaney Eubanks of Fayetteville. Rhonda also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews as well as countless friends.

As per her wishes, cremation was by Moore's Chapel. No services are planned.

To sign the online guest book, visit www.mooresfuneralchapel.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
