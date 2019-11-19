Services
Central Presbyterian Church
3829 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
1950 - 2019
Rhonda Taggart died after a battle with ALS. A memorial service for Rhonda will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Central Presbyterian Church, 3829 Grand Avenue in Des Moines, Iowa.

Rhonda was born in 1950 in Marshalltown, Iowa. She graduated from Marshalltown High School and went on to Iowa State University where she graduated with a double major in Political Science and Bacteriology. She would later return to Iowa State and obtain a Masters Degree in Graphic Design.

Rhonda studied and practiced calligraphy, studying with Donald Jackson, then Scribe to the Queen of England and the internationally recognized type designer, Hermann Zapf, among others.

Rhonda was a Professor of Graphic Design at Drake University. While at Drake, she began a lecture series featuring design icons, Milton Glaser and Massimo Vignelli and the photographer, Duane Michaels.

She was Executive Director of The Iowa Alliance for Arts Education. She believed passionately in art and music as teachers of critical thinking.

Rhonda loved to travel. She lived in Greece for a time but always said Aspen Colorado was her second home.

Rhonda Taggart was a wonderful, loving person!

Rhonda is survived by her husband of forty one years, Robert, a brother, Robert and by her English Bulldog, Henry.

The family would like to thank Richard Coulter for his love, compassion and heroic assistance during Rhonda's illness.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rhonda's memory can be made to the Marshalltown Public Library.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
