Ricci "Ric" J. Frambach
Des Moines - Ricci "Ric" James Frambach, died on December 25, 2019 at the age 66. Ric was born in Algona, Iowa and graduated from Drake University. He was briefly a music teacher before spending the rest of his life in Des Moines. He worked for National Travelers Life for 18 years, but especially enjoyed the rest of his career teaching Industrial Arts at the Iowa Department for the Blind. Away from work, Ric and his wife, Susan, restored several old homes in the Sherman Hill neighborhood, where he enjoyed gardening, woodworking and music making. Visiting numerous historic and cultural sites, Ric and Susan had the pleasure of traveling across 45 states.
Ric loved his family and friends and had an affinity for the underdog. He relished his life as an Atheist and Humanist.
Ric was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Larsen Frambach Harriman and his niece, Jacqueline Marlow. He is survived by his father, Dwight W. Frambach; his wife, Susan Gurwell Frambach; children, Sarah K. Frambach (Wesley Dickerson) and Benjamin P. Frambach (Dana Jorgensen); grandchildren, Theo, Eva and Sam Dickerson, Ryan, Aura and Claire Frambach; sisters, Cindy Frambach Shantz (Alan) and Sandi Frambach Marlow (Doug) as well as nieces and nephews and their families.
A memorial gathering will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Mainframe Studios, 900 Keo Way, Des Moines. Memorial contributions can be made to Mainframe Studios or the Heritage Carousel at Union Park. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
