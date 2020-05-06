|
Richard A. Heck
West Des Moines - Richard Allan Heck, 66, went home to be with the Lord on May 1, 2020.
The son of Edgar John Heck and Elizabeth Ann Heck was born on September 25, 1953, in Mitchell, SD. In his youth, he enjoyed playing baseball and spending time with his sister Diane. He graduated from Valley High School in 1971. Richard was a devoted Catholic and very strong in his religious beliefs. He attended church frequently at Sacred Heart Church and Lutheran Church of Hope. In 1973, Richard met Sandra Lou Leonard, and they married in 1975. During their 20-year marriage, they had four children, Kristina, Steven, Matthew, and Alexandra. Richard always worked hard in everything he did in life.
He worked in the family business installing floor covering for 35 years; he also worked for the United States Post Office for five years, he also worked for R&R Donnelley as a bindery operator before finally taking a position working alongside his son Steven for 18 years, helping him at Diamond Car Wash until his death. He enjoyed bowling, going to movies, vacationing with his family, and visiting the Iowa State Fair. His greatest joy overall in life was spending time with his son Steven and daughter Alexandra.
His parents, Edgar and Elizabeth, and his children Kristina and Matthew Heck preceded Richard in death. Those let to honor Richard's memory in his ex-spouse Sandra Heck of West Des Moines, children Steven Heck and Alexandra (Mike) Pierce, sister Diane (George) Fontanini and nephews Justin (Claudia) and Jarrod (Misty) Fontanini.
Visitation will be from 12-2 pm on Friday, May 8, at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel in West Des Moines, with a prayer service and burial following at Resthaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may given in his name to McLaren's.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 6 to May 7, 2020