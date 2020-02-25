|
|
Richard A. Hirz
Urbandale - Richard Allen Hirz was surrounded by his family when he went home to the Lord on Saturday, February 22.
Richard was born on May 24, 1947 to Lillian and Raymond Hirz in Cleveland, Ohio. He married his loving wife, Terry, on February 3, 1968. Richard worked for Greyhound for almost 30 years, and during that time moved his family from Cleveland, Ohio to Urbandale, Iowa. After his years at Greyhound, he and his wife opened TLC Childrens Center in Johnston, which they operated together for 16 years before retiring.
His family was his greatest love and first priority. He enjoyed listening to music, playing with his dog, Mickey, working in the yard, and traveling to Myrtle Beach with his family. A favorite pastime was watching his favorite sport teams on TV, including the New York Yankees, Notre Dame, the New York Rangers, the New England Patriots, and his beloved Cleveland Browns.
Richard spent the last five and a half years courageously battling multiple myeloma. Many thanks to all of those who helped him put up a fight against this terrible illness, including all of the doctors and nurses in Iowa City, Dr. Bradley Hiatt and his staff in Des Moines, and his wonderful home nurse, Stacy. A huge thank you to the staff at Mercy Hospice in Johnston who made him comfortable and at peace in his final days.
Richard is survived by his wife Terry, daughter Tracy (Jason), and grandchildren Hugh and Graysanne.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents Lillian and Raymond. While he is no longer with us on this Earth, he will forever be in our hearts.
A private service will be held by the immediate family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mercy Hospice-Johnston.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020