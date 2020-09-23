Richard Ahrens
Boone - Richard Ahrens, age 74, of Boone, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Richard "Rich" James Ahrens was born on May 6, 1946 to George F. and Margaret I. (Stevens) Ahrens in Boone, Iowa. He graduated from Boone High School in 1964. He continued his education at what was formerly known as Boone Junior College, where he graduated with an Associate of Arts Degree.
Rich was working for his uncle as a farm hand and then became a police dispatcher. The police chief of the time talked to Rich about becoming a police officer. He graduated from the academy in 1973, then began his career at Boone Police Department, where he worked for 15 years as an officer. Then another 15 years as a detective and assistant police chief, before retiring in 2002.
During his years in the Boone Police Department, Rich was a well-respected police officer, who was known to be hard but fair. As Rich was an officer and Martha "Toby" was a dispatcher, he made her laugh and the rest was history.
Rich was united in marriage with Martha "Toby" Haaland-Givens on October 23, 1993 at the Augustana Lutheran Church in Boone.
Rich and Toby enjoyed their years together by vacationing. The two favorite vacation spots are Branson and Hawaii, which were visited almost every year throughout their marriage.
Rich was an independent and stubborn man, which came in handy for his line of work, but he was also a humorous man. The family of Rich said they have "Richisms" or quotes that he would always say to them. He was an outdoorsman too. He loved hunting (turtle, deer, squirrel, and rabbit), fishing, gardening vegetables, fruit, and flowers. He had the biggest strawberry patch, which then turned into jellies and jams.
While spending time inside, Rich loved to eat breakfast beside his best friends, his dogs, Bear and Jack. On Sundays, Rich and Toby always held church the living room with Karl, Cindy, and Bob. The living room was Rich's space and no one could have the TV when John Wayne movies were on. He was a country western fan- movies, TV shows, and music.
Rich is survived by his wife, Martha "Toby" Ahrens of Boone; children, Travis (Stacey) Givens of Ankeny and Todd (Diana) Givens of Des Moines; grandchildren, Vanessa, Kinnick, Hayden, and Savannah Givens; brother, Robert "Bob" Ahrens of Boone; sister, Joyce Myers of Boone; brother-in-law, Jim (Raye) Haaland of NC; sister-in-law's, Malinda Allen of WY and Julie (Donn) Philips of Norwalk; lifelong friends and neighbors, Karl and Cindy Hunter of Boone; his dogs, Bear and Jack; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janice (James) Neese; and step-daughter, Julie De Vogd.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone. Online condolences may be left to Rich's family at www.schroedermemorialchapel.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Cancer Society
or the Kidney Foundation.