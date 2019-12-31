Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:30 PM
Woodward United Methodist Church
108 W. 5th St.
Woodward, IA
1921 - 2019
Madrid - Richard Allen Dunnihoo, 98, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Madrid Home in Madrid, Iowa.

Richard was born August 15, 1921, in Watertown, South Dakota to C. Clifford and Opal C. (Allen) Dunnihoo. He served during World War II as an Aviation Cadet in the Navy and the Army. On April 15, 1944, Richard and Elizabeth J. (Pennel) Dunnihoo were married in East Lansing, Michigan. They moved to Iowa where Richard earned a B.S. in Agronomy and Farm Management from Iowa State University in 1950. He and Elizabeth raised four daughters and spent 33 happy years together in Woodward. Iowa. Elizabeth passed away October 4, 1977 in an automobile accident. Richard married Bonnie (Dissinger) Dunnihoo on May 25, 1984 in Woodward, Iowa. They celebrated their 35th anniversary in May 2019.

Richard is survived by his wife, Bonnie Dunnihoo; four daughters, Deborah (Allen) Olinger, Melinda (Robert Kroon) Dunnihoo, Nancy Dunnihoo, Mary Elizabeth (Steve) Haas; step children Ed C. Jeffress and Shannon (Jeffress) Gabbert; sisters Nancy (David) Unruh and Jane Martin; brother, Thomas Dunnihoo; grandchildren Jennifer, Douglas, Samuel, Allen, Christopher, and Bailey. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Elizabeth, sisters Diane Dunnihoo and Joy Field and brother William Dunnihoo,.

A memorial service will be held on January 4, 2020, 1:30pm, at Woodward United Methodist Church, 108 W. 5th St., Woodward, IA. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
