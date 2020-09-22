1/1
Richard Anthony "Rick" Dickhoff
1967 - 2020
Richard "Rick" Anthony Dickhoff

Des Moines - Richard "Rick" Anthony Dickhoff, 53, of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, of natural causes. Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, September 25, at Iles Westover Chapel where the family will receive friends from 3 - 5 p.m. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com at 4:45 p.m. Friday and scroll to the bottom of Rick's obituary to join in the service.

Rick was born to William "Bill" and Jeanette (Smith) Dickhoff on June 7, 1967. He was raised on Des Moines' South Side, attended St. Anthony's Catholic Church, and graduated from Lincoln High School with the Class of 1985.

After graduation, Rick worked at RV Specialists and was currently employed by Plumb Supply since September 2000. He thoroughly enjoyed his job and his work colleagues.

Rick and Lisa Jacobus were engaged in July 1990 in Branson, Missouri, while they were vacationing with Bill & Jeanette, and were married on April 20, 1991. They were blessed with two children, Alyssa and Zachary, who were the light of his life.

Rick was preceded in death by his father, Bill, and is survived by his children, Alyssa (Bradley) Phillips of Marion, his son, Zachary of Iowa City, his grandchildren Owen Anthony Phillips and Memphis Phillips, his mother, Jeanette Dickhoff of Des Moines, sister, Tina Fisher of Des Moines, sister, Julie (Chris) Love of Des Moines, brother, Michael "Mike" (Rochelle) Dickhoff of Chariton, and former wife and close friend, Lisa Jacobus of Johnston, and a host of extended family.

Rick will always be remembered for his love of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs, his kids, grandchildren, and his famous Chex Mix, along with his goofy character, big heart, and helping hands. He will be missed dearly.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family for a memorial to be directed later. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
SEP
25
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
