Indianola - Celebration of life services for Richard L. Bough, 81, who passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in Des Moines will be held 1:30 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Indianola with visitation prior to services from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the church. Private family burial of cremains will take place at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter, IA.

He is survived by his wife, Anita; children, Edith (Steven) Hindman, William (Stacey) Bough, Brian (Amanda) Fox, Paul (Heidi) Prewitt, Connie Fox; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and one on the way. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Effie Bough and his six siblings.

Memorials may be given in his name to Camp Wesley Woods in Indianola or to the First United Methodist Church in Indianola. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
