Richard Brafford
Lucas - Richard Joseph (Joe) Brafford, 80, passed away peacefully at home under hospice care on March 28th, 2020, surrounded by family. He passed due to complications from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. A memorial service honoring him will be held later this year.
Joe is survived by his wife, Rikki, and five children; Jolene (Ed) Hamilton, Jeanine (Dan) Vaughn, Joe (Rachel) Brafford, Janice (Greg) Viers, and Jim (Karen) Brafford, 18 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way. He is also survived by his brother, John (Sandy) Brafford, stepmother Barbara (Bobbie) Black-Brafford, sister in-laws Alicia (Wayne) Feldhacker; and Mary DeFord, brother in-law Bill Johnson, many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family, friends and his dog, Butch.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Carmella (Formaro) Brafford; parents Clifford and Mary Brafford, brother T. Michael Brafford, in-laws, Betty and John Johnson and; Mike and Martha Formaro, brothers-in-law, Jon Richard Johnson and; Thomas Michael Formaro, grandson, Austin Michael Brafford, son-in-law Robert F. Hopkins, sisters-in-law Candy Brafford and Penny Brafford.
Born to Clifford and Mary (Mulstay) Brafford, he was the oldest of three children. Joe graduated from Dowling Catholic High School in 1957. Growing up he had many memories traveling to local fairs with his grandmother and cousins selling Brafford Lemonade and Footlongs. He served many roles throughout his career. Along with being a farmer and rancher he worked for Iowa Power & Light, Firestone Tire & Rubber, Des Moines Police Department, Iowa Methodist Medical Center and U-Haul. As a side job he started his own chain link fence business. Once retired he applied for several part-time jobs just to see if he would get hired. What he enjoyed the most was his 48 years ranching and farming.
Joe was especially proud of his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed family gatherings and looked forward to when they could all be together. Once a month, per his request, the family would gather on Sunday to share a meal and celebrate birthdays. He really enjoyed the country life, living in and working on the farm that he and wife, Rikki, built together. They enjoyed going to farm sales and bargain shopping. He fulfilled his dream of always wanting to be a farmer. He was the greatest handyman who could fix anything. Later in life he enjoyed wintering in Arizona.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the entire staff at Unity Point Hospice of Osceola. Especially Sadie, Jean, Allison and Lindsey, who took excellent care of him.
Memorials may be directed to Unity Point Hospice of Osceola at: 105 East McLane Street, Suite 100, Osceola, IA 50213. Hamilton's Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 28 to Apr. 5, 2020