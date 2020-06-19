Richard "Dick" Brown
Richard "Dick" Brown

Pleasant Hill - Richard "Dick" Brown, 75, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his home in Pleasant Hill. A Celebration of Richard's life will be 2 - 4 pm Thursday, June 25th at Iles Grandview Park Cemetery.

Richard was born March 13, 1945 in Algona, Iowa to Robert and Maytie (Nessen) Brown. The family moved to California, where Dick went to High School. He served in the Army during the Viet Nam War, and then settled back in Iowa. He worked at the Union President at Firestone Tire and Rubber, later worked for Stivers Lincoln Mercury and Gabus Ford. Dick loved to play golf and going to Prairie Meadows with his brother, Bob.

Survivors include his children: Lisa, Mindy, Jason, Caroline; siblings: Bob Brown, Marilyn Henderson, Gary Brown; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
