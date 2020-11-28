Richard "Dick" Burns
Maxwell - Richard "Dick" Burns, 77 of Maxwell, died Friday, November 27, 2020, at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines.
A visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 5 at the Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home (422 First Street) in Maxwell. Due to COVID-19, numbers will be limited inside the building at one time. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at the Maxwell Cemetery with Pastor Adrian McMullen officiating.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Maxwell is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family and a full obituary can be viewed at www.rasmussonfh.com