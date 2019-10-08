|
|
Richard Cooper
Runnells, IA - Richard Cooper, 75, passed away August 29th. A celebration of life will be held at the Runnells Community Center on October 13th from 1-3 pm.
Richard was born on August 19th 1944 in Knoxville, IA to Leota Ilene and Richard Cooper. He was an Army veteran, a resident of Runnells for over 50 years and was the owner of Cooper Roofing Company from 1969 until his retirement.
Richard is survived by his wife, Christina, sons Robert (David) of Des Moines, Mark (Kim) of Runnells and Richard Jr. (Michelle) of Newton, two grandchildren, two brothers, Raymond of Minneapolis, MN and Roger of Des Moines, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
In lieu of flowers any donations may be made to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 8, 2019