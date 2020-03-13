Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Richard "Dick" Cummings


1929 - 2020
West Des Moines - Richard "Dick" Cummings, 91 passed away on Friday, February 28 2020. A celebration of his life will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines with burial at Resthaven Cemetery.

Richard was born February 12, 1929 in Lynden, KS. He was devoted to his wife Rosmary, children and grandchildren. Richard spent his working career in the oil business working for Skelly Oil, acquired by Getty Oil and retiring upon their acquisition by Texaco Oil. Richard was very active in the West Des Moines United Methodist Church and his community. He was awarded West Des Moines Citizen of the year in 1987. Richard was one of the longest serving members on the Board of Directors for West Des Moines Water Works. He enjoyed collecting antiques and collectables, playing Senior League Softball and playing his organ. Richard will be missed by his family, friends and community.

Richard is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Rosmary; parents, Paul and Lola Cummings; and brother, Albert. He is survived by his son, Rick (Susan) Cummings; daughter, Lori (Chuck) Foster; and son, Patrick (Diane) Cummings; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the West Des Moines United Methodist Church.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
