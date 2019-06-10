|
|
Richard "Dick" D. Dolash
Altoona - Richard "Dick" D. Dolash, 79, died Friday, June 7, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. Funeral services will be held at 1pm Tuesday, June 11th Iles Grandview Park Chapel where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Canfield Cemetery, Ivy.
Dick was born December 17, 1939 in Waterloo, Iowa to Delmar and Elda (Gronwoldt) Dolash. He earned a Bachelor of Science and Engineering degree and worked as a Civil Engineer for Polk County for 22 years. Dick was a member of Ivy United Methodist Church and American Society of Civil Engineers. He enjoyed raising show rabbits.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Sharon; children: Steve (Jim Weiss) Dolash of Ankeny, Stephanie (Scott) Myers of Blain, PA; 3 grandchildren: Elizabeth, Jessica, Savanna; 2 great grandchildren: Johnny, Jocelyn. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Virginia Morgan; daughter, Shellie; and grandson, Dylan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ivy United Methodist Church. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 10, 2019