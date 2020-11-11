Richard D. GilbertDes Moines - Richard D. Gilbert, 65, went to be with the Lord on November 3, 2020. He was born the son of Bee and Larene (Hall) Gilbert on August 14, 1955.Rick served in the U.S. Navy. After that he began his lifelong journey as a proud truck driver. Retiring on August 17, 2020 from U.S.F. Holland working over 30 years with them. Rick loved to serve and worship the Lord, playing his guitar and singing, motorcycle riding with family and friends, woodworking, and playing cards. He enjoyed time with family and friends. He was always there to help anyone that needed help. To know Rick was to love him.Rick was preceded in death by his beloved cat Rambo; his parents Bee and Larene; daughter Candy; sister Judy; and brother-in-law LaVern.Rick is survived by his beloved wife Rose; son Scott (Sarah) Gilbert; daughter Sherri (Dan) Bindel; brother, Ray (Julie) Gilbert; sisters: Barbra (John) Beghtol, Martha (Craig) Brown, Marsan (Alan) Logston; sisters-in-law, Lois Bowen and Karen Fadness; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.A tribute will be held for Rick on Saturday, November 14 at 6 p.m. by good friend from the extended hands of God, Pastor Skip Ethridge. Please join by calling (515)604-9099, access code 81293714# at 6 p.m.