1/1
Richard Darrah
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Darrah

Des Moines - Richard E. Darrah, 87, passed away Tuesday, July 7th, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Richard was born on December 18th, 1932 in Corydon Iowa to William and Ollie Darrah. He graduated from Centerville High School and Junior College, and then AIB College of Business in Des Moines. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Richard loved to tell the story to his grandchildren of how he and his wife, Marie Dudley, met at a dance in 1971.

Richard worked for the city of Des Moines in the Public Works Department as a Senior Administrator Aide for 31 years. After retirement he traveled extensively both in the U.S. and abroad. He was a wonderful dancer and loved to jitterbug. At every family wedding Richard and Marie would always perform at least once. It was the highlight of every occasion! Richard also had other hobbies including the collecting and searching for brass varmints. He passed this fondness for the strange critters onto his grandchildren and always had a story to tell about each one.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Marie; their three children, Terry Dudley (Bonnie), Susan Pennington (Mark), and Barbara Ray (Doug); seven grandchildren; twelve great -grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sisters, Pat Ballard of Davenport, and Marilyn Wignall of Des Moines. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, brother Darwin Darrah, and his beloved dog Spade.

Because of the coronavirus, no services will be held at this time. He will be buried at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter. Memorials for Richard can be sent to the Animal Rescue League in Des Moines.

Online condolences may be directed to www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamilton's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved