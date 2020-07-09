Richard Darrah
Des Moines - Richard E. Darrah, 87, passed away Tuesday, July 7th, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Richard was born on December 18th, 1932 in Corydon Iowa to William and Ollie Darrah. He graduated from Centerville High School and Junior College, and then AIB College of Business in Des Moines. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Richard loved to tell the story to his grandchildren of how he and his wife, Marie Dudley, met at a dance in 1971.
Richard worked for the city of Des Moines in the Public Works Department as a Senior Administrator Aide for 31 years. After retirement he traveled extensively both in the U.S. and abroad. He was a wonderful dancer and loved to jitterbug. At every family wedding Richard and Marie would always perform at least once. It was the highlight of every occasion! Richard also had other hobbies including the collecting and searching for brass varmints. He passed this fondness for the strange critters onto his grandchildren and always had a story to tell about each one.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Marie; their three children, Terry Dudley (Bonnie), Susan Pennington (Mark), and Barbara Ray (Doug); seven grandchildren; twelve great -grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sisters, Pat Ballard of Davenport, and Marilyn Wignall of Des Moines. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, brother Darwin Darrah, and his beloved dog Spade.
Because of the coronavirus, no services will be held at this time. He will be buried at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter. Memorials for Richard can be sent to the Animal Rescue League in Des Moines.
