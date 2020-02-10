|
Richard Diaz
Richard Diaz was born on March 16, 1931 in West Des Moines, IA to Lucy and George Diaz. During high school he was a strong athlete playing all facets of sports. He was inducted into the Mexican Hall of Fame for softball. Richard married the love of his life Monette Shaw on February 23, 1957 in Des Moines, IA. He retired from Goodyear after 32 years of service and was in the Air Force as Airman 2nd Class - Korean War. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Huskers and Kansas City Royals. Richard always loved visits from his family and loved to tell stories.
He is survived by his wife Monette, daughters Chris Whitlow (Mike), Lincoln, NE, Tina Shinker (Stan), East Bethel, MN, his sons Mark Diaz (Vicki), Wylie, TX and Patrick, Los Angeles, CA. Grandchildren Tiffany, Antonio, Kelli, Tony, Cody, Nicole, Mallory, Erik, Jordan and Emma and 12 great-grandchildren. Sisters Cruzita Gonzalez, Montclair, CA, Mary Murillo (Mike), West Des Moines, IA and Virginia Belmudez (Manuel), Pomona, CA. Many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents and sister Perfidia Solorzano.
Mass of Christian Burial was on Friday, February 7 in Lincoln, NE.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020