Richard "Dick" Doughan
Waukee, Iowa - Richard "Dick" Doughan, 81, born in Hancock County, IA on October 8, 1938, passed away at MercyOne Hospice House in Johnston, IA on May 17, 2020.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be private. Extended family, friends, and former students are welcome to join the livestream service on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. via the Ernst Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook page, or watch the recording anytime thereafter.
To view Dick's full obituary and leave condolences to the family, please visit www.ErnstFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 19 to May 20, 2020