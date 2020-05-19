Services
Richard "Dick" Doughan

Richard "Dick" Doughan

Waukee, Iowa - Richard "Dick" Doughan, 81, born in Hancock County, IA on October 8, 1938, passed away at MercyOne Hospice House in Johnston, IA on May 17, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be private. Extended family, friends, and former students are welcome to join the livestream service on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. via the Ernst Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook page, or watch the recording anytime thereafter.

www.ErnstFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from May 19 to May 20, 2020
