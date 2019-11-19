|
Richard Dwayne Hollands
Des Moines -
Richard Hollands, 75, passed away November 16, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. He was born on October 1, 1944, in Des Moines, to Raymond and Charlotte Hollands.
Richard graduated from East High School and worked for the Des Moines Fire Department for a short time. He then drove bus for Greyhound and Disney for many years. In his younger years, Richard enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Richard is survived by his son, David (Shaina) Hollands; grandchildren, Mason and Addison; sister, Mary (Lenis) Hart, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Sharon Danielson.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019