Richard E. "Dick" Cory
Des Moines - Richard E. "Dick" Cory passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Private graveside services will be held at Cory Grove, Elkhart Township, Iowa.
Dick was born on July 22, 1932 to Royal and Levenia (Thompson) Cory. He grew up and attended school in Collins, Iowa. After graduating from Simpson College, Dick began his career as a high school teacher and coach in the Washington Township, Collins and Southeast Warren school districts.
After completing his Master's Degree, Dick became a guidance counselor, serving in that capacity for over 20 years at Urbandale High School. Dick genuinely loved counseling and coaching young people. It didn't matter to him whether you were a gifted student, whether you were a little ornery, or whether you were a star on the team. He just wanted to help young people find the best version of themselves.
Dick married Arvella Willemsen on July 21, 1957 and they were married for more than 52 years. After retiring, Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf. He and Arvella were very family oriented and rarely missed a sporting event or extracurricular activity involving one of their grandchildren.
Dick is survived by his daughter, Lori (Dennis) Courtney; his son, Mark (Lynn) Cory; his sister, Rosemary Hartin; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; his dear friend, Jane Young; as well as three nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Arvella.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Staves Memorial United Methodist Church, where he was a member or the Urbandale Chapter of Dollars for Scholars. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com
.