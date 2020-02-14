Services
Grandview Park Funeral Home
3211 Hubbell Ave
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Grandview Park Funeral Home
3211 Hubbell Ave
Des Moines, IA 50317
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Grandview Park Funeral Home
3211 Hubbell Ave
Des Moines, IA 50317
Des Moines -

Richard E. Parks 85 passed away on February 12, 2020 at Mercyone Hospice in Johnston. Visitation will be from 3-5- pm Sunday February 16, 2020 at Grandview Park Funeral Home with a Funeral service at 11:00 am Monday at the Funeral Home and Burial in the Laurel Hill Cemetery. Richard is survived by his wife Patsy, in lieu of flowers Memorial may be directed to the family. To see the full obituary at www.ilescares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
