|
|
Richard E. Parks
Des Moines -
Richard E. Parks 85 passed away on February 12, 2020 at Mercyone Hospice in Johnston. Visitation will be from 3-5- pm Sunday February 16, 2020 at Grandview Park Funeral Home with a Funeral service at 11:00 am Monday at the Funeral Home and Burial in the Laurel Hill Cemetery. Richard is survived by his wife Patsy, in lieu of flowers Memorial may be directed to the family. To see the full obituary at www.ilescares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020