Richard (Sonny) E. Sharer
Des Moines - Richard (Sonny) E. Sharer 81, passed away on April 24th, 2019 with his son and daughter in law by his side. Sonny was born on April 28, 1937 to Wren C. Sharer and Geraldine Hall in Owensboro, Kentucky. He was raised by his grandparents Earl and Prince Sharer. He went to Owensboro schools and after high school, he moved to Danville, IL to live with his Aunt Lu and family. Sonny is survived by his son Randy (Lucy) Sharer, 2 daughters, Lori (Larry) Meyer, Sue (Dino) Eliopoulos, 4 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren, and many extended family members. Sonny met his 1st wife Linda Richards (deceased) in Danville, mother of his 3 surviving children, and 1 deceased - Shawn Sharer. He then married his 2nd wife Patricia Wright, who preceded him. Also preceding Sonny were Pat's 2 sons Jeff and John Sharer (Wright). He retired from R and S printing. He was an avid collector of insulators, Beer Cans, and trading. He owned 4 C's Collectors World and was a life time member of the National American Insulators of America. He loved rummage sales and selling stuff at flea markets, insulator shows and the Brass Armadillo where he had many friends. He was also a Kentucky Colonel. He loved to feed the birds, squirrels and cats and neighbor's dogs. He loved all animals. He will truly be missed by his family and friends. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to all his neighbors, who looked out for him. As per his wishes, he was cremated, and there will be no memorial service at this time.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 26, 2019