Richard Earl and Elvira Rosa (Macrini) South
On June 22, 1927, Richard Earl South was born to a farming family outside of Bellefontaine, Ohio. Paul and Mary South and their son Robert welcomed Dick, as he became known, and later added another brother, Donald, to the South family. Dick was a very smart boy with an amazing memory and a musical gift. He grew up farming with his family and, upon joining the army, was stationed in Japan at the end of WWII where he was a Morse code operator. When discharged, he moved back to Ohio and attended The Ohio State. Dick played the e-flat cornet (horn) in the marching band and graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering.
On September 17, 1932, Elvira Rosa Macrini was born to Italian immigrants, Frank and Laura Macrini, in New York, NY. She had an older sister, Mary, and then her brother, Dominic, and sister, Grace, were born. Her father, a mechanical engineer, lost his job in New York and moved his family back to Italy to stay with relatives while he looked for work. In 1939, Frank landed a job at the Lago Oil Refinery in Aruba. Once settled, he sent for his family to take a ship out of Italy to join him. Laura and the children were on the last ship allowed to leave Italy before the borders were closed under Mussolini.
Elvira and her siblings grew up in the tight-knit Lago community in Aruba, attended grade school and graduated in the top ten of her class from the Lago High School in 1950. (Interestingly enough, there were only a total of 11 students graduating in Elvira's class!). Elvira attended the University of Tulsa, left college in 1951, then moved back to Aruba to be with her family, working in the offices of the Lago Oil Refinery.
Upon graduation from The Ohio State, Dick was recruited to work at the Lago Oil Refinery, where he met Elvira. By all accounts it was magic! They were married in Aruba in 1953 and honeymooned in Curacao. The young family quickly grew to four after their two children, Laurie and Steve, were born. Dick felt that he would have more opportunities for advancement and job growth back in the US so Dick accepted a job with the Trane Company and they moved to LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Two more children, Rick and Linda, were born in Wisconsin. In 1969, Dick was offered a job with Brooks, Borg and Skiles and moved his family to Des Moines.
In 1976, Elvira and a partner opened The Travel Center, a travel agency on Fleur Drive in Des Moines. After a few months, she knew she liked running the business and bought out the partner, becoming the sole proprietor. She started the business with two phones and a desk. Elvira sold airline tickets and tours to many notable corporate clients in the Des Moines area including Meredith, IBM, Pioneer Hi-Bred, Drake University and Mercy Hospital. She was a highly successful business owner, at one point managing two offices with over 20 employees. Elvira loved to travel and inspired her sister, Grace, to open her own travel agency in Severna Park, Maryland.
Dick and Elvira were quite active in their community. Dick was a member of ASHRAE and played the horn in the Za-Ga-Zig Shriners band. Elvira was a PEO sister and member of Questers. Both were members of the Des Moines Rotary Club. They were avid golfers and belonged to the Wakonda Club. They loved socializing with their many friends and enjoyed playing bridge.
Dick played numerous instruments including the piano, banjo, guitar, and horn. He loved taking a well-known song and creating clever lyrics to suit the occasion: a birthday song, anniversary song or just to celebrate a holiday, like Valentine's Day or Christmas. Many family members and friends remember listening and singing along with Dick's creative lyrics.
Dick retired from Brooks, Borg and Skiles in 1997. Elvira retired from The Travel Center in 2004 and they purchased a home on the golf course in the gated community of Bentwater, Texas, near their son, Steve, and his family. They spent summers in Iowa and then spent the rest of the year in Texas. They were always surrounded by friends and family, socializing, playing golf and traveling. In 2017, they moved into the assisted living unit at the Forum in the Woodlands, Texas.
On Sunday, July 21, 2019, at age 92, Dick South left us. We have beautiful memories of his wit, his amazing ability to recall almost every moment of his life, his fun spirit, his fabulous musical talent, his strong integrity, and love of family and friends. A little over three months later, Elvira South surprised us all when she left just after her 87th birthday, on Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was fun-loving, always smiling and brought joy to the people around her. She taught us all that family, friends and love are the most important things in life.
Dick and Elvira are survived by their four children and their spouses: Laurie and Jeff Saforek, Steve and Ann South, Rick and Kay South, and Linda and Pete Day; 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and their families; Dick's brother Don and his wife Barbara; and Elvira's brother Dominic.
Dick and Elvira were always together in life and we are sure that Dick was waiting for Elvira in death. We could imagine him saying, "Come on, Elvira! Hurry up!"
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019