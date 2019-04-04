|
|
Richard Edward Montag
Colo - Richard Edward Montag, 93, passed away on April 2, 2019 surrounded by his family praying for his peaceful journey home.
Rich was born on October 18, 1925, one of ten children born to Joseph and Frances Montag on the family's farm in West Bend, Iowa. At 18 years of age, Rich was drafted into the Army and spent 4 years proudly serving his country in France and Germany during WWII. He also served as a reserve during the Korean Conflict. In 1950, Richard married his wife of 68 years, Patricia Langren. After farming for several years, the family moved to Ames in 1958 so Richard could attend Iowa State University. Richard graduated with a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Civil Engineering and was an associate professor at ISU until he retired. He also worked as a land surveyor in his own business for many years. After retiring, Richard and Patty moved to Colo, Iowa, where they lived for 27 years. Richard was an avid reader. He enjoyed many family camping trips around the country and reminiscing about his early days on the farm and in the Army. A highlight of Rich's retirement was a family trip to France and Germany to visit the places where he was stationed during WWII. While there, Richard and his family prayed at the gravesite of his brother, Tom, who gave his life for our country. Richard was a gentle soul who will be dearly missed.
Rich is survived by his wife, Patricia, six children, Tom (Brenda) of Ada, Oklahoma, Paul (Carol) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Ruth of Naperville, Illinois, Mary (Charlie) Torardi of Wilmington, Delaware, Beth (Norm) Wagoner of Alleman, Iowa, and Andy (Bobbie) of Bartlett, Illinois, ten grandchildren, Jennifer, David, Sarah Ann, Matthew, Patrick, Peter, Sarah Elisabeth, Jacob, Riley, and Jack and one sister, Anna Zita Brown of West Bend, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents, eight siblings, and two angel grandbabies, Bethany and Daniel.
There will be a visitation at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in State Center on April 6 at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Family and friends are invited to a luncheon in the church after the Mass. Interment in Ames Cemetery will be private. The family wishes any memorials would be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Colo, St. Joseph's Catholic Church in State Center, or a .
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. www.rasmussonfh.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 4, 2019