|
|
Richard Eyestone
Montezuma - Richard Eyestone, age 79 of Montezuma and formerly of Grinnell, died on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at UnityPoint Grinnell Regional Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Grinnell United Methodist Church. Interment will be at Hazelwood Cemetery in Grinnell. A reception will follow in the Friendship Center at the Grinnell United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be held prior to the service at the church beginning at 9:00 a.m.
Memorials may be designated to the Grinnell United Methodist Church, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.smithfh.com.
Richard is survived by his brother, Wilbur (Deb) Eyestone of Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 1, 2019