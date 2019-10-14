|
Richard Freeman
Carlisle - Richard Wayne Freeman 84, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines. Funeral services for Richard will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Peterson Funeral Home in Carlisle. A visitation will begin at 10:00 am prior to services on Thursday. Burial will follow services in the Sandyville Cemetery.
Richard was born on December 1, 1934 in Polk County Iowa to Sandy and Florence Freeman. He was in the Naval Reserves and later started farming in Warren County. Richard had a dairy operation for 43 years. He showed his dairy cattle at several fairs; Warren County, Clay County at Spencer, Waterloo Dairy Congress, and the Iowa State fair where he was Grand Champion in 1958. Richard also grew row crops, hay, and raised hogs. He really enjoyed farming.
Richard is survived by his wife of 64 years Coleen; 3 children, Teresa(Clif)Young of Iowa City, Robert(Penny)Freeman of Carlisle and Twyla(Marlon)Druivenga of West Branch, 1 grandchild Beau Freeman and 4 great grandchildren; 5 brothers in law, Willis, DeVere, Carl, Melvin and Ronald as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Sandy and Florence Freeman, and a brother Donald Freeman.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 14 to Oct. 23, 2019