Richard G. Arrowood
Des Moines - Richard Gilbert Arrowood was born March 30, 1937 in Peoria, IL to Arthur Gilbert and Bessie LeRose (Wonders) Arrowood. He has been a resident of the Des Moines area since 1942. Richard earned a BA from Central Bible Institute, a BA from Drake University, and a Masters of Education from Iowa State University. He served as Pastor at Glad Tidings Assembly of God for 22 years and as District Superintendent/Secretary Treasurer of Iowa Ministry Network of the Assemblies of God. He enjoyed his home, family, reading, prayer, and talking about Jesus to anyone who would listen.
Richard passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, Iowa. He was 82 years old.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Berean Church, 5299 E University Ave, Pleasant Hill, followed by burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. There will be a time of fellowship at Glad Tidings Assembly of God following the burial. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020