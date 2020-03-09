Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Berean Church
5299 E University Ave
Pleasant Hill, IA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Arrowood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard G. Arrowood


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard G. Arrowood Obituary
Richard G. Arrowood

Des Moines - Richard Gilbert Arrowood was born March 30, 1937 in Peoria, IL to Arthur Gilbert and Bessie LeRose (Wonders) Arrowood. He has been a resident of the Des Moines area since 1942. Richard earned a BA from Central Bible Institute, a BA from Drake University, and a Masters of Education from Iowa State University. He served as Pastor at Glad Tidings Assembly of God for 22 years and as District Superintendent/Secretary Treasurer of Iowa Ministry Network of the Assemblies of God. He enjoyed his home, family, reading, prayer, and talking about Jesus to anyone who would listen.

Richard passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, Iowa. He was 82 years old.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Berean Church, 5299 E University Ave, Pleasant Hill, followed by burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. There will be a time of fellowship at Glad Tidings Assembly of God following the burial. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -