Richard Gavin Schuster
West Des Moines - Richard Gavin Schuster of West Des Moines, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the age of 87. A Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 am on Monday, August 17, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in West Des Moines. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the Visitation at 10:30 am. Burial will follow the Mass at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.
Richard was born on June 14, 1933 to Joseph and Florence (Gavin) Schuster in Des Moines. He graduated from Dowling Catholic High School in 1951 and married Mary Catherine Welch on June 19, 1954. Richard served his country from 1953 to 1957 in the Korean War and spent one year at Reykjavic Iceland. He worked for Meredith Printing for many years, but really enjoyed fishing and golfing whenever he got the chance. He participated in the Senior Olympics for golf, and he managed to acquire 6 hole in ones and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. In his later years, Richard and his wife enjoyed traveling for the winter months and spent a lot of time at Corpus Christi.
Richard is survived by his wife, Mary Catherine Schuster; his children, William (Julie) Schuster, Thomas Schuster, Jane (James) Thatcher, Judith (Roderick) Waters, and Jacqueline (David Cable) Schuster; his 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; his brother William (Cheryl) Schuster; and his sister, Margaret Ann Storey.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Online condolences can be expressed at www.caldwellparrish.com