1/1
Richard Gavin Schuster
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Gavin Schuster

West Des Moines - Richard Gavin Schuster of West Des Moines, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the age of 87. A Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 am on Monday, August 17, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in West Des Moines. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the Visitation at 10:30 am. Burial will follow the Mass at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.

Richard was born on June 14, 1933 to Joseph and Florence (Gavin) Schuster in Des Moines. He graduated from Dowling Catholic High School in 1951 and married Mary Catherine Welch on June 19, 1954. Richard served his country from 1953 to 1957 in the Korean War and spent one year at Reykjavic Iceland. He worked for Meredith Printing for many years, but really enjoyed fishing and golfing whenever he got the chance. He participated in the Senior Olympics for golf, and he managed to acquire 6 hole in ones and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. In his later years, Richard and his wife enjoyed traveling for the winter months and spent a lot of time at Corpus Christi.

Richard is survived by his wife, Mary Catherine Schuster; his children, William (Julie) Schuster, Thomas Schuster, Jane (James) Thatcher, Judith (Roderick) Waters, and Jacqueline (David Cable) Schuster; his 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; his brother William (Cheryl) Schuster; and his sister, Margaret Ann Storey.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Online condolences can be expressed at www.caldwellparrish.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved