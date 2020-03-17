Services
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
(515) 967-4272
Richard Griggs, Sr.

Altoona - Richard Martin Griggs, Sr., 93, was born July 5, 1926 in Whatcheer, Iowa, the son of Dwight and Josephine (White) Griggs. He passed away peacefully Saturday, March 14, 2020 at MercyOne Centerville Medical Center in Centerville, Iowa.

Richard is survived by his children, Richard Griggs, Jr. and Nancy (Michael) Grady; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Frances Griggs and his brothers, John "Jack" Griggs and Phillip Griggs.

Private family services will be held.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
