Richard H. Opie
Des Moines - Richard Hugh Opie passed away March 23, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. Dick was born August 5, 1930 in Keokuk, Iowa to Sifferd and Marion Opie. The son of a banker and elementary school teacher, Dick and his sister Irene grew up with an appreciation for education, public service and always having a good book on the nightstand. Dick earned his undergraduate degree from Carthage College in Carthage, Illinois and his masters from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. Following graduation, Dick began work as director of the YMCA following his service in the Army.
In 1951 he married his high school sweetheart, Ellen Radel. The couple had three children; Beverly, David and Douglas all born in three different states. After relocating to Fairfield, Iowa where he was Dean of Admissions at Parsons College, Dick and his family then moved to Knoxville where he owned several small businesses before becoming Vice President and Dean at AIB College in Des Moines.
Dick commuted from Knoxville to Des Moines for many years before he and Ellen moved to Des Moines. He served at AIB for 21 years and retired in 1994. AIB honored him by naming a dorm Opie Hall on its urban campus. Following his retirement, Dick was asked to serve as Chairman of the Iowa Communications Network by Governor Terry E. Branstad.
A proud member of the Republican party, a devoted Hawkeye fan, a 33rd degree Mason and member of the Shriners, Dick was a loyal public servant and never shied away from a good debate. His pride and joy was his family, grandchildren, great grandchildren and their accomplishments. Dick's legacy lives on in those left to cherish his memory - wife Ellen Opie; sister Irene Hubbard (Duane); children Beverly Opie Ortland (Henry), David Opie (LeeAnne), and Douglas Opie (Sara); grandchildren Alexis Opie Johnson; Nick, Elizabeth and Jimmie Opie; Amanda Campbell Ortland (Bertram Beissel von Gymnich) and Christian Ortland; and Ross Opie; great grandchildren Lucas and Eliot Beissel von Gymnich and Wrenley Johnson. Preceding him in death were his parents Sifferd and Marion Opie and infant son Richard Opie.
Services to remember Dick will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at St. Mark Lutheran Church in West Des Moines with a burial at Resthaven Cemetery. A visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at McLaren's Funeral Chapel in West Des Moines. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com for the Opie family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 25, 2019