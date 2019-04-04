Services
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Knoxville, IA
Knoxville, IA - Richard Henry "Dick" Hall, of Knoxville, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at his residence.

Visitation for Dick will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville, beginning at 2:00 P.M. Dick's family will be present to greet friends and relatives from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. A funeral service will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church of Knoxville on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:30 A.M., with Rev. Joel Picard officiating. Burial services, with military honors will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville.

Those left to cherish Dick's memory include his devoted wife of 59 years, Janice Hall; children, Deb (Mike) Baetz, Pam (Denny) Pitt, Linda (Jeff) Vogelsong, and Mike (Jane) Hall; eight grandchildren, Jon Baetz, Tyler Baetz, Amanda Pitt, Amy Pitt, Chris Pitt, Anna Hall, Blake Hall, and Leah Hall; also niece, Susan (Tom) Waltz.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Sophia Hall; sisters, Ruth, Margaret, and Ethel; and brother, Tom.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Dick's memory to Special Olympica of Iowa and Food Bank of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 4, 2019
