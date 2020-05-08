|
|
Richard Heggen
Des Moines - Richard Lynn Heggen, 72, died peacefully on May 6 in the ICU of Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, of complications due to COVID-19 infection. Richard was born March 2, 1948 to Virgil and Elizabeth Heggen of Alleman and Elkhart respectively.
If anyone enjoyed the variety life has to offer, Rick did. He was a man of many interests and many roles. In his early years, he was athletic, and an excellent swimmer. He loved vehicles of all kinds: go-karts, motorcycles, airplanes, and a vast variety of cars. In the mid-70s, Rick took up photography, with an excellent eye for color and composition. Though he is perhaps most often remembered as a great teacher and counselor, he was also an usher at the Varsity Theatre, a semi driver, a salesman for ABC Records, a pizza maker at The Soup Kitchen, a landlord, and a handyman.
His passion for good music was lifelong, and very eclectic—his tastes ranged from Gene Pitney, The Beatles, and Bob Dylan, through John Prine, Elton John, and Jerry Jeff Walker. In recent years, The Moody Blues became his favorite listening.
Though born in Des Moines, Rick also resided in Elkhart, Iowa Falls, and Fort Collins, Colorado.
In 2018, Rick was diagnosed with both Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia. His final residence was at Prairie Hills Assisted Living, where he was well cared for, and a personal favorite of the staff.
He is survived by his son Jeff Heggen (Barb) of Prairie City; his son Matthew Heggen of Kansas City; his sister Linda Heggen Law of Ankeny; his brother Mark Heggen (Sarah) of Des Moines; his grandson Thomas Heggen of Cedar Rapids; his three nieces Kate Foddrill of Selah, Washington, and Madison and Erica Heggen of Los Angeles; and grandnieces and grandnephew, respectively, Hayley, Macie, and Todd (Jr.) Sylvester. He was preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Elizabeth Heggen, his niece Jamie Sylvester, and his son Timothy Yates Heggen.
Online memorial service pending. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (https://www.lbda.org/donate), or to Prairie Hills Senior Living, 5815 SE 27th StDes Moines, IA 50320 (send check by mail).
Published in Des Moines Register from May 8 to May 10, 2020