Richard Henry
Ankeny - Richard Henry passed away peacefully August 31st at Edencrest Sienna Hills Ankeny Iowa. Born May 30th 1934 to Alfred and Della nee McPherren Henry in Creston Iowa. Richard graduated from Northwest Missouri State with a Masters in Business/Accounting. He married his high school Sweetheart Darlene Joyce Sanderson in 1954. They were married for 54 years until Darlene's death in 2009. Richard married Betty Steinrauf in 2012.
Rich enjoyed fishing and his Fishing Buddies, camping, playing Pinochle and cribbage with the in-laws, golf, wood carving and watching his kids and grandchildren in their endeavors.
Rich leaves behind his wife Betty, his children Julia (Jim) Nurnberg, Cynthia (Ralph) Grout, Dale (Patty) Henry, Valerie (Allan) Svalstedt. Grandchildren Bradley (Leann) Nurnberg, Ryan Nurnberg, Kelsey (Clay) Leachman, Halcyon (Clete) Younger, Megan (Philip) Grout, Kassie (Justin) Siebler, AJ (Mallary) Henry. Great grandchildren Connor & Emmaline, Evan & Wyatt, Cole & Henlee, Weston, Fiona & Joslynn, Arno, Catron, Spenser, Riley & Brooke, Collins & Meyers, Amber & Nolan and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and grandson Jeremy.
Richard retired from Farm Bureau after 31 years. He was a member of the Presbyterian church and a Mason.
Visitation will be September 27th at the Ankeny Funeral home (1510 W 1st St Ankeny IA 50023) from 4:30 - 6:30 pm. Burial will be private.
Memorials will go to Hospice/Music Therapy.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 15, 2019