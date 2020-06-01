Richard (Dick) Hope
West Des Moines - Richard Dean Hope (Dick) formerly of Winterset, Iowa passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was 94. After months of declining health, he died peacefully in his home in West Des Moines, Iowa with his beloved wife Norma and children by his side.
Dick was born on, April 8, 1926 in Winterset, Iowa to Samuel Raymond Hope and Laura Emma Simmons. As a boy he grew up on the family farm. As a young man he worked the family land and farmed for others. In 1946, he went to work for Booth & Olson Construction doing the hard work of road construction.
In October 1948, Dick enlisted in the Army where he studied diesel mechanics. After that he was off to Korea. Dick was with the 439th Engineer Construction Battalion. After 2 tours, in 1951, he was honorably discharged from the Army having attained rank of Sergeant. A Continental Trailways bus took him back to Winterset. Fate led him to Norma, the love of his life, who was working at that Trailways Station when he returned.
In 1952, Dick proposed to Norma at the Iowa State Fair. For the next 68 years they were inseparable. They moved to Des Moines, Iowa and raised a family. The early years were tough. Dick began a Job as a Machinist at C.E. Ericksons in Des Moines. By 1958 he and Norma had 3 sons. Dick was a good father who always took care of his family. He and Norma introduced the kids to Cub Scouts and then Boy Scouts. As Scoutmaster he loved guiding the kids. In 1967, Dick took a new Job with Massey Ferguson as a Tool and Die Maker and the family moved to the Drake area in Des Moines. The entire family loved biking and camping.
In the 1990s, Dick and Norma were enjoying retirement. They traveled the midwest indulging themselves in their new hobby, antiques and collectibles. Dick was also an avid fisherman and hunter and loved to build things. In 1993, Dick and Norma moved to Sun Valley Lake in Ellston, Iowa. They spent the next 12 years enjoying their idyllic lake home. They spent winters in Arizona with son Mike.
In 2005, it was time to get back to the city to be closer to important services so they moved to West Des Moines. Dick was now in his 80's. He and Norma continued to enjoy biking, garage sales and wintering in Arizona. In about 2010, the doctor told him that while his biking had probably extended his life it was time to stop riding. In 2014, the trips to Arizona came to an end. Even that couldn't dim his warm smile and upbeat disposition.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Deloris Tracy, Doretta Hager and Margie Huffman; and brothers, Gene Hope and Larry Hope Nichols. He is survived by his wife, Norma Hope; children, Rick Hope, Mike Hope and Dave Hope; and a brother, Rex Hope.
A graveside memorial will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday June 6, 2020 at Peru Cemetery, 2590 W Emerson St, East Peru, Iowa. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Dick was a strong, caring, good man. He is loved and will be missed by all who knew him!
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.