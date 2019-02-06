|
|
Richard J. "Dick" Brinkman
Dakota Dunes, SD - Richard J. "Dick" Brinkman, 88 of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019.
Born April 9, 1930, in George, Iowa, he was the son of Richard and Allie (Hoeven) Brinkman. Following his high school graduation, Dick began his college career at Morningside College, but graduated with a Bachelor's of Arts degree from the University of Iowa in 1952 and continued with his Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Iowa, College of Law in 1954. Dick married Mary M. Cauley on October 1, 1953 in Anthon, Iowa. After serving as a JAG officer in the U.S. Army, Dick was a special assistant to the Attorney General in Iowa in 1958 and went to work as law counsel at Dial Corporation in December of 1959. In 1983, he became CEO of Norwest Financial and Chairman in 1988, retiring in 1994. In 1994, Dick was awarded the AFSA Distinguished Service Award for contributing to the growth of the financial services industry on a national level.
Dick was a truly dedicated family man who, despite his many successes, remained true to his small town Iowa heritage. Dick possessed an encyclopedic knowledge of geography, he traveled the world over with his wife. He loved Iowa Hawkeye football games and the tailgate parties that went with them. Dick leaves us with a legacy of honesty and integrity.
Dick is survived by his son Gary (Cindi) Brinkman, son Thomas (Barbara) Brinkman, son David (Sheri) Brinkman, son Bruce (Diana) Brinkman, and daughter Joan (Jon) Nost; grandchildren Christopher, Brian, Patrick, Clay, Cory, Ben and Clare Brinkman, Catherine and Caleb Nost; great-grandchild Cassidy; sister Jane (Greg) Ebert; and two nieces Jenny and Kristina.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife Mary, son Robert Brinkman, and brother Jim Brinkman.
A private family service is scheduled with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Sioux City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the University of Iowa, College of Law in Dick's name. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 6, 2019