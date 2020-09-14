Richard J. GreenoughGranger - Richard J. Greenough, 45, died at home unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at Iles Sundberg Kirkpatrick Chapel. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.Rich was born in Des Moines on November 11, 1974 to Roger and Arlene (Jensen) Greenough and grew up in Slater. He was a heavy equipment operator and member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 234.Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Tatum and Leah Greenough and their mother, Michelle Greenough of Granger; parents, Roger and Arlene Greenough of Slater; siblings, Leslie Stephens, Linda (Adrian) Mueller, Quentin Greenough; 15 nieces and nephews and 3 grandnephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Guy Greenough.Memorial Contributions will be directed to Rich's daughters, in care of Quentin Greenough via Sundberg Kirkpatrick Funeral Home.