1/1
Richard J. Greenough
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard J. Greenough

Granger - Richard J. Greenough, 45, died at home unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at Iles Sundberg Kirkpatrick Chapel. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.

Rich was born in Des Moines on November 11, 1974 to Roger and Arlene (Jensen) Greenough and grew up in Slater. He was a heavy equipment operator and member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 234.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Tatum and Leah Greenough and their mother, Michelle Greenough of Granger; parents, Roger and Arlene Greenough of Slater; siblings, Leslie Stephens, Linda (Adrian) Mueller, Quentin Greenough; 15 nieces and nephews and 3 grandnephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Guy Greenough.

Memorial Contributions will be directed to Rich's daughters, in care of Quentin Greenough via Sundberg Kirkpatrick Funeral Home.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved