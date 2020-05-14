|
|
Richard Jacobs
Lacona - Funeral services for Richard Jacobs, 72, of Lacona were Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Lacona. Family and friends Memorials are requested to . Interment will be at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Lacona.
Richard Michael Jacobs was born February 21, 1948 in Des Moines, Iowa to Charles and Marjorie (Bauer) Jacobs. He was the oldest of 5 siblings that grew up in the Lacona area. He graduated from SEW High School in 1966. He was retired from Maytag in Newton, retiring in 1997. Richard was married to Linda Aubert on December 3, 1971 and they were blessed with two children: Bob and Amanda.
Richard enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles and was a very skilled wood worker, building many beautiful pieces for family and friends. He also enjoyed going fishing with many trips with friends to Lake Taneycomo near Branson. Richard had many talents but being a cook was not one of them and his friends put him in charge of making toast on these trips. Richard was a great husband, father, and grandfather.
Richard passed away May 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Marjorie (Bauer) Jacobs; and an infant son, Michael Joseph Jacobs. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Linda; children: Bob Jacobs and Amanda (Jeff) Vermeer; grandchildren: Cole, Grace, Jakob, and Stella; siblings: Raylene (Tom) Stoutner, Rhonda (Keith) Hunt, Ryan (Mica) Jacobs, and Renee (Chip) Beardsley; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 14 to May 20, 2020