Richard Joseph Kauth
Clive - Richard Joseph Kauth, age 85, passed peacefully while surrounded by loved ones on July 7th, 2019. Richard was born to Carl and Ella Kauth on November 13th, 1933, in Cavour, South Dakota. He graduated from high school in 1951 and from Huron College in 1961.
Rich married Joan Hahn on Dec 26th, 1956 and together they had four children.
Rich served four years in the Air Force during the Korean War and later served for a number of years in both the South Dakota and Iowa National Guard. He was commissioned in the Guard and retired as a Captain.
Rich worked for the Social Security Administration from 1961 to 1967. He got into the Insurance industry and was an agent for the MassMutual Insurance Agency and later founded Pension Plan Services, Inc. of Des Moines.
Rich loved to play golf and travel. He and Joan were able to visit many beautiful places around the world through trips he earned as a successful producer for MassMutual.
Rich is survived by his wife Joan, his four children, Colleen (Ron) Tamaru of Austin, TX; Brent (Claudia) Kauth of Boulder, CO; Kenneth (Elizabeth) Kauth of St. Paul, MN and Cheryl Lee of West Des Moines, IA; seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Tamaru (Colleen), Steve and Jenna Baldwin (Cheryl) , Anne, Gunnar and Henry Kauth (Kenneth), and Katherine Kauth (Brent); and his sister Elenora Burdick, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents , three sisters and two brothers.
A Celebration of Life will take place 10 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Iles-Westover Chapel. Graveside services will follow at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter. Memorial contributions may be made to Above + Beyond Cancer, https://aboveandbeyondcancer.org/.Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 14, 2019