Richard Joseph Kauth
Clive - Richard Joseph Kauth, age 85, passed peacefully while surrounded by loved ones on July 7th, 2019. Richard was born to Carl and Ella Kauth on November 13th, 1933, in Cavour, South Dakota. He graduated from high school in 1951 and from Huron College in 1961.
Rich married Joan Hahn on Dec 26th, 1956 and together they had four children, Colleen (Ron) Tamaru of Austin, TX; Brent (Claudia) Kauth of Boulder, CO; Kenneth (Elizabeth) Kauth of St. Paul, MN and Cheryl Lee of West Des Moines, IA.
A time for sharing memories will begin at 10 am, Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Iles-Westover Chapel, followed by visitation until 11:45 a.m. Graveside services will follow at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter. Memorial contributions may be made to Above + Beyond Cancer, https://aboveandbeyondcancer.org/. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
A special thanks to all the wonderful nurses, doctors, and other caregivers who supported Rick these last few years.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 4, 2019