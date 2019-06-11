|
Richard "Rick" K. Thompto, 60, of Des Moines, passed away Saturday afternoon, June 8, 2019, after a long battle with a brain tumor. His wife, Tressa, and close family friend, Katie Gregor, were with him when he passed at the Des Moines Veterans Hospital Community Living Center.
Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at Conner Colonial Chapel 1008 1st Ave South, Northwood, IA.
Funeral services will be held 10:30am Thursday June 13, 2019 at the First Lutheran Church, 309 9th Street North, Northwood, IA with Pastor Judy Converse officiating. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral.
A Memorial Graveside service will be held in Stateline Cemetery, Rural Northwood, Iowa.
In Lieu of customary remembrances, memorials may be directed to the family to honor the memory of Richard and will be directed to causes addressing water contamination on US military bases.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 11, 2019