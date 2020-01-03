Services
DeSoto - Richard Charles Keith, 66, passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on December 31, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Central Community Church in Urbandale, Iowa. A visitation will begin at 10:00 am prior to services at the church. Interment with military honors will follow services at 2:00 pm in the Iowa Veteran Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.petersonfuneralservice.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
